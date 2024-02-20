Kartik Aaryan To Perform At Opening Ceremony Of Women's Premier League 2024

There's great news for actor Kartik Aaryan's fans. The 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' star has been chosen to perform at opening ceremony of the second season of Women's Premier League (WPL). The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of WPL.

"Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom. Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the post read.

The second season of the WPL will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

This time, two vibrant cities will share the spotlight, promising a double dose of cricket fever for fans across India. Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year.

The WPL's 2024 season will follow the same structure as the previous year, with the top three sides from the league stage qualifying for the playoffs. The team that finishes first in the league standings will automatically qualify for the final, while the teams who finish second and third will compete in the Eliminator on March 15.

Last year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to be crowned champions in the inaugural season.