Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Dazzle At Mumbai Event

By: Sachin T | February 02, 2024
Several Bollywood and TV celebrities put their best fashion foot forward as they attended an award show in Mumbai on Feb 1. Radhika Madan made heads turn in a stylish black gown
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made heads turn in a blue shimmery gown
Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Chandu Champion, looked dapper in a formal suit
Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a black gown with a thigh-high slit
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly opted for a maroon saree for the star-studded event
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan also opted for a green and orange chiffon saree
Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher was all smiles as she flaunted her award while posing for paps
Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently enjoying the success of his web series Killer Soup, arrived in a black pants, white shirt and a shimmery blazer
Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who played Abid Haque in Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal, was also present at the event
Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a black shimmery saree
Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul opted for a black and white outfit for the event
The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma opted for a strapless pink gown. She left her hair loose and was all smiles in front of shutterbugs
Thanks For Reading!