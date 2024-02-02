Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan & Other Celebs Dazzle At Mumbai Event

By: Sachin T | February 02, 2024

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities put their best fashion foot forward as they attended an award show in Mumbai on Feb 1. Radhika Madan made heads turn in a stylish black gown

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen made heads turn in a blue shimmery gown

Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Chandu Champion, looked dapper in a formal suit

Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a black gown with a thigh-high slit

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly opted for a maroon saree for the star-studded event

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan also opted for a green and orange chiffon saree

Ghoomer actress Saiyami Kher was all smiles as she flaunted her award while posing for paps

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently enjoying the success of his web series Killer Soup, arrived in a black pants, white shirt and a shimmery blazer

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who played Abid Haque in Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal, was also present at the event

Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a black shimmery saree

Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul opted for a black and white outfit for the event

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma opted for a strapless pink gown. She left her hair loose and was all smiles in front of shutterbugs

