Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' BO collection drops over weekend, mints Rs 27.86 cr

His 2019 flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' topped the chart with Rs 35.94 crores followed by 'Luka Chuppi' with Rs 32.13 crores in the same year, and 2020 release 'Love Aaj Kal' holds the third place with a collection of Rs 28.51 crores.

'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 14.