'Itni acting Love Aaj Kal me kar li hoti': Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her 'horrible' ramp walk

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan recently walked the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 for the designer duo - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
While Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' has failed to receive good reviews from the audience, the lead actress Sara Ali Khan has also been called out for her ham. The actress who has been receiving harsh criticism for her acting skills, since the trailer released, is now being trolled for her 'horrible' rampwalk.
In a video that's doing the rounds of the internet, the Pataudi princess can be seen donned in an ethnic ensemble, looking like an enthralling beauty and taking the house down with her entrance on the ramp. Sara can be seen posing dramatically as she shows off the outfit. However, it's not Abu and Sandeep's impeccable pieces but Sara Ali Khan's 'horrible' walk and 'overacting' that became the highlight of the show. The actress has been getting brutally trolled on social media for the same.
A user wrote, "Omg! She is trying too hard"
"Thoda funny h ye ramp walk I burst out laughing her expression r same in d movie love aaj kal," wrote another.
A user clarified saying, "Guys she has been choreographed this way . She’s just following instructions "
Watch the videos here:
Sara Ali Khan has been getting trolled for her 'overacting' in 'Love Aaj Kal'. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also stars Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. Sara in an interview with Anupama Chopra, had opened up about the same and said it does affect her when people criticise her for her acting skills.
Sara said, "I don’t mind being trolled for being fat. I don’t mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me."
On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan
