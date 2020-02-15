Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' crosses over Rs 12 crore on Day 1 at BO

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release "Love Aajkal" starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day.

"#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ? 12.40 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

An ecstatic Kartik took to Twitter and wrote: "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy's biggest opener till now)... Thank you for all the love."