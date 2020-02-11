Love Aaj Kal: CBFC censors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s intimate scenes

One of the most awaited films of the year, Love Aaj Kal, is all set to release this Friday, February 14. The buzz is high, mainly because of the electrifying chemistry of the lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Their off-screen chemistry was talked about but from the promos, it was clear that even in the film, their pairing is smoking hot. There were a few glimpses of their intimate scenes and it seemed like it’ll set the screens on fire this Valentine’s Day.

But it seems that like it most of the times, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has played spoilsport. The film has been passed with a U/A certificate but most of the intimate shots have been axed. As per the cut list, the kissing scene, in the very beginning of the film, has been reduced to a flash and the lovemaking sequence has been reduced and modified. They also asked the makers of the Imtiaz Ali-directed flick to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the intimate scene.