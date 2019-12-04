Kartik Aaryan achieves new feat, gets his own Instagram filter

The latest filter has the song ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh playing in the background while heart-shaped sunglasses appear with Chintu Tyagi written on them along with his moustache.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share a video of it and the fans have gone berserk over it. According to the sources, Kartik was approached by the website for the same. He wanted it to be perfect and hence the team has worked on it for over a month now.

Way to go, Kartik! Kartik Aaryan has quite the lineup of films apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali‘s Aaj Kal, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.