Entertainment

Updated on

Rented flat with 12 boys, had limited finances: Kartik Aaryan's journey towards fame

By FPJ Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan had to travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions

Rented flat with 12 boys, had limited finances: Kartik Aaryan's journey towards fame
Rented flat with 12 boys, had limited finances: Kartik Aaryan's journey towards fame

Kartik Aaryan might seem Bollywood's own kid but his real life story and journey towards the film industry will leave you in tears. From sharing a flat with twelve boys to traveling six-hours almost everyday for auditions, the actor gave us an insight into his past life and early days in the industry.

Kartik, in an interview with the Instagram influencers 'Humans of Bombay', revealed his struggles and hard work which made him what he is today. Hailing from a small town in Gwalior, the actor was going to do engineering, but destiny had something else written for him.

"I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw 'Baazigar' & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen," he said.

Not sure how his parents would react like, he completed his class 12th in his hometown and went ahead for a college in Mumbai. "I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions. I had no contacts, so I’d type keywords like, ‘Actor Needed’ on Facebook," he added.

After reaching Mumbai, the hardships for the actor were only getting started. He shared, "I’d travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. At times, I’d be rejected from outside the studio because I didn’t ‘look the part’. But I still had hope. Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going.

Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances. I couldn’t even afford a portfolio—I’d crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I’d skip college to give auditions & my parents didn’t know about any of this."

Finally, his days of suffering were almost over as he bagged his iconic role from 'Pyaar ka Punchnama'. "After 2 & a half years of struggle, what I had imagined as a possibility, was now a reality. After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still weren’t many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film!," he continued.

He ended the interview on a grateful note and felt that he has many more laurels to achieve in life. He said "I’m grateful for where I am & I know I have a long way to go. Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievable—from this point on, the possibilities just seem endless & my dreams, are just waiting to come true."

View this post on Instagram

âI was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen. I was unsure of my parentsâ reactionâso I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior & then go to college in Mumbai. Luckily I got into a college in Navi Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions. I had no contacts, so Iâd type keywords like, âActor Neededâ on Facebook. Iâd travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. At times, Iâd be rejected from outside the studio because I didnât âlook the partâ. But I still had hope. Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going. Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances. I couldnât even afford a portfolioâIâd crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while Iâd skip college to give auditions & my parents didnât know about any of this. Once I saw an ad for a film audition & decided to go for it. They liked me & auditioned me many times. My final audition script was the monologue that then became my identity! Finally, when I got the role, I was at Andheri station & immediately called my mom! She couldnât believe it! After 2 & a half years of struggle, what I had imagined as a possibility, was now a reality. After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still werenât many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film! At the time, my mom was adamant I finish my degree, so while shooting, I gave my examsâ& people in the exam hall were clicking photos with me! But I understood that she wanted my future to be secure. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed! Life has come full circle nowârecently when I was in Gwalior, I was invited to my school as chief guest & kids were chanting my name! It was surreal! But what I have today, wouldâve never come my way, if I hadnât believed that Iâd make it. Iâm grateful for where I am & I know I have a long way to go. Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievableâfrom this point on, the possibilities just seem endless & my dreams, are just waiting to come true.â

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

On the work front, Kartik has an upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', in which he will co-star with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides, he will also star in the movies 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' and 'Aaj Kal' by Imtiaz Ali opposite Sara Ali Khan.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in