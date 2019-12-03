Rented flat with 12 boys, had limited finances: Kartik Aaryan's journey towards fame

"I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw 'Baazigar' & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen," he said.

Not sure how his parents would react like, he completed his class 12th in his hometown and went ahead for a college in Mumbai. "I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions. I had no contacts, so I’d type keywords like, ‘Actor Needed’ on Facebook," he added.

After reaching Mumbai, the hardships for the actor were only getting started. He shared, "I’d travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. At times, I’d be rejected from outside the studio because I didn’t ‘look the part’. But I still had hope. Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going.

Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances. I couldn’t even afford a portfolio—I’d crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I’d skip college to give auditions & my parents didn’t know about any of this."