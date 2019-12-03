Kartik Aaryan on working with Imtiaz Ali: I'm a changed man now

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan says he is a changed man after collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmakers next.

Kartik will feature in the yet-untitled sequel of "Love Aaj Kal" along with Sara Ali Khan.

"I am excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because I'm in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I'm a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I've shot for his film," Kartik said in an interview.

The actor said working with Imtiaz was a dream come true as he had always been a fan of the director.

"Both, my acting process and personal mindset has changed after working with him. I've been a fan of his since the beginning, I couldn't believe I was doing his film.

"In fact I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I'm really looking forward to the film."

The sequel is set in Delhi and Punjab and is scheduled to release in February 2020. Kartik, meanwhile, will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".