Karmma Calling Trailer: Raveena Tandon Engages In Face-Off With Namrata Sheth In Glamourous Revenge Drama (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Raveena Tandon is all set to impress her fans with yet another thriller series, Karmma Calling, in which, she will be seen playing the role of the glamorous queen of the 90s, Indrani Kothari. She is introduced as a 'reigning queen of Alibaug' in the trailer.

Soon after, she comes faces to face with Namrata Seth, Karma Talwar, who is 'the newest entrant in Alibaug's most affluent society.' Unveiling the official trailer, the makers wrote, "Na power, na paisa, na rules - Indrani ka saamna koi nahi kar paya. Kya hoga jab uska saamna hoga uske Karmma se?"

The trailer further shows Namrata, aka Karma, trying to catch the eye of Varun Sood, Ahaan Kothari, who is Raveena's son in the series. It further offers a glimpse into its darker aspects.

Namrata is seen looking for revenge from Raveena, while the latter starts to suspect Karma's (Namrata) identity and begins an investigation. She can also be heard saying, "She's definitely hiding something."

The series also features Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Viraf Patel, Rohit Roy, and Amy Aela.

Karmma Calling is set to premiere on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It is based on the popular American series, Revenge.