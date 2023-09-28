 Raveena Tandon Recalls Throwing Up After Co-Star's Lips Brushed Against Hers: 'I Could Not Bear It, Had Nausea'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon Recalls Throwing Up After Co-Star's Lips Brushed Against Hers: 'I Could Not Bear It, Had Nausea'

Raveena Tandon Recalls Throwing Up After Co-Star's Lips Brushed Against Hers: 'I Could Not Bear It, Had Nausea'

Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is now all set to mark her Bollywood debut, and the actress stated that while she was never comfortable to kiss on screen, the same does not apply to her daughter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Actress Raveena Tandon was one of the most sought after heroines back in the 90s and she was known for belting out one hit after another, with varied kind of roles. However, the one thing that the actress stuck by throughout her career was her 'no-kissing policy', and still date, she stands firm by it.

Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is now all set to mark her Bollywood debut, and the actress stated that while she was never comfortable to kiss on screen, the same does not apply to her daughter.

Recalling an incident from her earlier days in the industry, Raveena said that Rasha must never do something she is not comfortable with, and that she has no problem if her daughter is comfortable to kiss an actor on camera.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon Says She Broke Stereotypes With Daman, Aks in 90s: 'Heroines Were Apprehensive Of...
article-image

When Raveena threw up amid shoot

Raveena recently told Lehren that back in her days, there were no contracts as such, but she always made it clear that she would never kiss a co-star on screen.

Without taking names, the actress revealed that she was once shooting for a scene in which she had to be "rougly handled" by the hero. And while shooting the scene, the actor's lips accidentally brushed against Raveena's, which left the actress feeling disgusted.

"I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like ‘yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times'," she recalled.

She added that the hero never intended to do it, and that he even apologised to her later.

Read Also
Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon hold hands & hug at event 20 years after calling off engagement; WATCH...
article-image

Raveena and Rasha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. Besides, she also has Welcome To The Jungle in her kitty, with a huge ensemble cast.

On the other hand, her daughter Rasha will be seen marking her big Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in 2024.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, it will reportedly be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated for a February release next year.

Read Also
Watch: Raveena Tandon REACTS as man pushes her daughter Rasha to click selfies at airport: 'Dhakka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suriya Visits House Of His Fan Who Died In Road Accident, Offers Condolences To Family; See PHOTOS

Suriya Visits House Of His Fan Who Died In Road Accident, Offers Condolences To Family; See PHOTOS

Urvashi Rautela Amps Up Her Airport Look With ₹5 Lakh Bag

Urvashi Rautela Amps Up Her Airport Look With ₹5 Lakh Bag

Throwback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal

Throwback: When Parineeti Chopra Shared Why Did She Opt Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal

Sharvari Wagh Shares Special Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Sunny Kaushal, Praises His Song...

Sharvari Wagh Shares Special Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Sunny Kaushal, Praises His Song...

Vivek Agnihotri Claims Shashi Tharoor 'Took Bribes' To Promote Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines, Congress...

Vivek Agnihotri Claims Shashi Tharoor 'Took Bribes' To Promote Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines, Congress...