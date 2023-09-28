Raveena Tandon Recalls Throwing Up After Co-Star's Lips Brushed Against Hers: 'I Could Not Bear It, Had Nausea'

Actress Raveena Tandon was one of the most sought after heroines back in the 90s and she was known for belting out one hit after another, with varied kind of roles. However, the one thing that the actress stuck by throughout her career was her 'no-kissing policy', and still date, she stands firm by it.

Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is now all set to mark her Bollywood debut, and the actress stated that while she was never comfortable to kiss on screen, the same does not apply to her daughter.

Recalling an incident from her earlier days in the industry, Raveena said that Rasha must never do something she is not comfortable with, and that she has no problem if her daughter is comfortable to kiss an actor on camera.

When Raveena threw up amid shoot

Raveena recently told Lehren that back in her days, there were no contracts as such, but she always made it clear that she would never kiss a co-star on screen.

Without taking names, the actress revealed that she was once shooting for a scene in which she had to be "rougly handled" by the hero. And while shooting the scene, the actor's lips accidentally brushed against Raveena's, which left the actress feeling disgusted.

"I went to my room and threw up because I was so not comfortable. The shot got over and I went up and I had nausea. I could not bear it. I was like ‘yuck no. Please brush your teeth, wash your mouth a hundred times'," she recalled.

She added that the hero never intended to do it, and that he even apologised to her later.

Raveena and Rasha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. Besides, she also has Welcome To The Jungle in her kitty, with a huge ensemble cast.

On the other hand, her daughter Rasha will be seen marking her big Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in 2024.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, it will reportedly be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated for a February release next year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)