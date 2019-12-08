Karisma Kapoor takes us down memory lane as she grooves with her 'Hero No.1' Govinda

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda were one of the most loved on-screen couples in their time and have many hits like 'Hero No.1', 'Coolie No.1' and 'Raja Babu' in their name. Recently, the actress took us down the memory lane sharing a glimpse from their latest dance performance on a reality show.

Lolo shared a picture on Instagram which gave us sneek-peak into their performance. Asking fans to guess the song from it's hook step, she wrote "Dancing with Chichi always brings back so many fond memories! Can you guess which song this hook step is from?"