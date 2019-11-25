Govinda, Jackie Shroff fined for promoting herbal pain relief oil

Muzaffarnagar: A consumer court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on actors Govinda and Jackie Shroff for endorsing a pain relief oil.

The company producing the oil has also been find.

The court verdict was delivered on a complaint filed by a youth five years ago against a herbal oil firm and its two celebrity brand ambassadors.

The complainant had alleged that the oil endorsed by the actors did not provide pain relief in 15 days as claimed in the advertisement.

In July 2012, Abhinav Agarwal, a Muzaffarnagar-based lawyer had ordered a pain relief oil for his father Brijbhushan Agarwal, 70, for Rs 3,600 after seeing an advertisement in the newspaper that promised full refund if the user fails to get visible results in 15 days.