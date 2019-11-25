Cheap Thrills: Jackie Shroff buys India’s most iconic motorbike Royal Enfield worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Bollywood celebrities are forever splurging on fancy cars or bikes, with the likes of John Abraham owning a fleet of imported superbikes and many others. But diverging from the herd is none other than Bollywood’s ‘Bindaas Bhidu’ aka Jackie Shroff, who chose to instead go desi.
In fact, unlike most celebrities who opt to spend on foreign auto manufacturers, Jackie instead has acquired India’s most iconic motorcycle in the form of the Royal Enfield.
Jackie has in fact purchased the Continental GT 650 variant of the bike in an all chrome look which has the moniker ‘Mister Clean’. The 648 cc bike is powered by a two cylinder four stroke engine with a six speed gearbox. Astride the bike sporting khakhi pants and a white and blue stripped short, Jackie looks pretty happy with his latest acquisition.
Back on the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the films Saaho and Prassthanam. Currently, the actor is busy filming for the Salman Khan starrer Radhe.
