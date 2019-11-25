Cheap Thrills: Jackie Shroff buys India’s most iconic motorbike Royal Enfield worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Bollywood celebrities are forever splurging on fancy cars or bikes, with the likes of John Abraham owning a fleet of imported superbikes and many others. But diverging from the herd is none other than Bollywood’s ‘Bindaas Bhidu’ aka Jackie Shroff, who chose to instead go desi.

In fact, unlike most celebrities who opt to spend on foreign auto manufacturers, Jackie instead has acquired India’s most iconic motorcycle in the form of the Royal Enfield.