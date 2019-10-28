Taking care of his cub: Jackie helps daughter Krishna with her dupatta during Bachchans' Diwali bash

The Bachchans' Diwali bash was a star studded affair. The festive occasion was attended by several A-listers from B-town. Marking a family attendance were the Shroffs and Kapoors.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor came in with their respective families and posed for the shutterbugs in one big frame. The clan included Shraddha's dad Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

As for Tiger, he came along with his parents Jackie, Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff.

As the Baaghi co-stars were posing with their fams, Krishna's dupatta wasn't in place. Well, her daddy was at rescue. Pictures show Jackie helping his cub get her ensemble right.