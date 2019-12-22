Karisma Kapoor or Malaika Arora – who wore the worst outfits at the airport?

Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora are more than just good BFFs. The divas are redefining sexy in their forties. From athleisure to red carpet, Lolo and Malla, are the women to watch out for in the coming days with their impeccable taste in fashion.

However, it seems like both were having a day when spotted at the airport earlier this morning. While Malaika opted for an all-white track suit ensemble, which made her look like a bee hive caretaker, Karisma went for black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. The hideous part? Her white boots that were a complete mismatch.