Karisma Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs in tube top, gives 'Dil To Pagal Hai' nostalgia

Karisma Kapoor seems to have not aged a bit since her glamour stint in 90s. The actress, who has ideally taken a break from films, has however upped her fitness game. While we’re used to seeing the blue-eyed beauty in the best of ethnic avatars, her recent picture is giving us major ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ nostalgia.
The 45-year-old took to her Instagram account and posted a sizzling picture flaunting her washboard abs. Clad in a black tube top and some classic blue jeans, Lolo captioned her glowing image as, “Never give up on #denim 💋👖#wednesdaywisdom”.
Fans are in awe of this timeless beauty and even went on to appreciate her post. One user wrote, "Most beautiful actress in bollwood", while another commented, "Lean evergreen beauty".
Karisma, who has contributed some stellar performances with her films, recently opened up about the hurdles she had to face, despite coming from an illustrious family.
She told the Digital catalogue, Humans of Bombay, about landing the role in ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’. She said, "My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation. I didn’t want to falter & let anybody down. But she said that until I try, I’d never know.”
“So when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didn’t want to shy away because ‘I thought I couldn’t do it’. I did the film & even won a National Award for it!” she added.
Dil To Pagal hai released in 1997 and also starred Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)