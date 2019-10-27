Kareena, Karisma, Babita reunite for Diwali, but an angry Taimur is grabbing eyeballs

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of the Pataudis celebrating Diwali. The pictures comprised of her father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.
Saif and Kareena's little bundle of joy, Taimur is a fan favourite. The media also awaits to click the junior Nawab. In a recent video however, Taimur is not his usual happy self. The clip gone viral, shows him stand angrily facing the shutterbugs alongside his mom Kareena.
Kareena and Taimur headed to meet Karisma and Babita to celebrate Diwali at their office. The trio posed for the paps in a perfect family frame. Kareena wore a lilac salwar suit with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Karisma on the other hand opted for a dark pink suit, whereas Babita wore a peach kurta.
