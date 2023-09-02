Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Asked To Leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Reveals Ameesha Patel: She Didn't Back Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Asked To Leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Reveals Ameesha Patel | Photo Via Instagram.

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan. However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was first selected as the female lead, which was later done by Ameesha.

Now, Ameesh revealed that Kareena was asked to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but she did not back out. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, "Mr. Rakesh Roshan, from what he told me was that, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences."

"In fact, Pinky Aunty, Rakesh uncle’s wife, and Hrithik’s mom said we were shocked. The set was ready, and how will you find a Sonia in three days? Crores of rupees on that set, and you know they’ll have to be dismantled. What we do with the film and it was Hrithik’s debut, and everyone was really stressed," the Gadar 2 actress.

Further, Ameesha revealed how she landed the role in the film. The actress said that Rakesh Roshan did not tell her anything about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and after lunch, the filmmaker told her, "'So would you like to do films? And I was like ‘huh where is this coming from?’ He said, I want to launch you with my son."

Meanwhile, Kareena later made her debut in 2000 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan.

