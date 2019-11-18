Kareena Kapoor Khan flashes her washboard abs in a gorgeous lime yellow dress

Can Kareena Kapoor Khan ever go wrong with her wardrobe? Recently, Bebo was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Good Newwz. The actress left everyone stunned as she flashed her washboard abs in a gorgeous lime yellow dress.

Kareena kept her look simple yet glamorous. Her swanky couture made heads turn as it featured a twisted knot on her abdomen and showed her toned mid-riff. The entire credit to her hot bod goes to the sheer discipline Kareena keeps up in terms of her diet and exercise.