Kareena Kapoor Khan flashes her washboard abs in a gorgeous lime yellow dress

Can Kareena Kapoor Khan ever go wrong with her wardrobe? Recently, Bebo was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Good Newwz. The actress left everyone stunned as she flashed her washboard abs in a gorgeous lime yellow dress.
Kareena kept her look simple yet glamorous. Her swanky couture made heads turn as it featured a twisted knot on her abdomen and showed her toned mid-riff. The entire credit to her hot bod goes to the sheer discipline Kareena keeps up in terms of her diet and exercise.
The story of Good Newwz revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Honey and Monika, will be seen trying to conceive a baby. The film went on floors in November last year.
Apart from Akshay, Kareena and Kiara Advani, it also stars Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who has acted in a number of Hindi films including 'Udta Punjab' and 'Arjun Patiala'.
Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.
