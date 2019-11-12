Kareena Kapoor gorging on makki ki roti, sarson ka saag with lots of butter, shows she has god-level metabolism

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a typical Punjabi girl who loves her food. A recent picture of Bebo has hit the viral note, where she can be seen gorging on sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, with oodles of butter.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the picture of Kareena, in which the actor can be seen enjoying her meal, on Instagram. She noted in her caption that the picture isn’t an accurate representation of how much Kareena eats. She wrote, “This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach.” The actress’s sister Karisma Kapoor also left a drooling emoji in the comments section.
Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in Chandigarh with actor Aamir Khan. Pictures of the duo in their looks for the film have been doing rounds on social media. The duo recently enjoyed a team dinner. They posed for a photo as this marked the reunion for the 3 Idiots stars. Joining them was Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao among other team members.
Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.
