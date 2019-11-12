Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a break from work, goes trekking on mountains

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are presently in Chandigarh, shooting for their forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took a quick break and sneaked out to trek around the foothill areas of the Shivalik mountain range.
A handful of pictures that have surfaced on Instagram show her wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. In her sneakers and a pair of shades, she is ready to begin climbing! The actor was accompanied by her manager Naina Sawhney and the duo also posed for a selfie.
Looks like Kareena is having fun indeed. We also came across a photo of her, gorging on local delicacies.
Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Tom Hank’s cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will be reportedly shot across around 100 locations. Kareena will be seen playing Aamir’s love interest. The actor will be also seen in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She has finished shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and begins shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht in February.
