Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a break from work, goes trekking on mountains

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are presently in Chandigarh, shooting for their forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took a quick break and sneaked out to trek around the foothill areas of the Shivalik mountain range.

A handful of pictures that have surfaced on Instagram show her wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. In her sneakers and a pair of shades, she is ready to begin climbing! The actor was accompanied by her manager Naina Sawhney and the duo also posed for a selfie.