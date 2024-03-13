 Karan Patel SLAMS BMC, Complains About Potholes On Mumbai Roads: 'They Dig And Forget...'
Taking a dig at the civic body, Karan Patel also stated that BMC has 'dementia'

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Popular television actor Karan Patel has slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for potholes on the streets of Mumbai. Taking a dig at the civic body, the actor stated that BMC has 'dementia'.

On his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Mumbai got craters Bigger, Better, Deeper than the #Moon. Do visit. Hope to see you soon! No regret, only forget. Your BMC," and added a smiling face emoticon.

Complaining about the potholes, Karan added in another story, "It's evident that #BMC has #Dementia. Because, either they dig and forget or they forget and dig the same road again."

