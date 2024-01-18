Karan Patel's Wife Ankita SLAMS Mumbai's Juhu Cafe Staff For Behaving Rudely With Her: 'Manager Was Very Disrespectful'

Popular television actor Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava has slammed a Mumbai cafe's staff for behaving 'rudely' with her. Ankita recently visited the cafe with her friends and their kids. However, soon after coming out of the cafe, she lashed out at the staff and shared her unpleasant experience.

According to a report in Times Now, Ankita visited Aromas Cafe & Bistro in Juhu. Slamming the restaurant staff, she reportedly said that the kids were 'walking around' the cafe and talking with the waiters after they were done eating.

"Out of the blue, the manager came and told us, 'Aapke bacche yaha chal-phir rahein hai. Aap unko kisi ek jagah pe bitha dijiye. This is not allowed in the restaurant'. I told them that our kids were not doing anything wrong. The manager’s body language was quite demeaning and disrespectful. I was not expecting this from this cafe as I have always been coming to this place for many years now," Ankita said.

She added, "I am very disappointed and I feel disrespected. I clearly told the manager that I am not coming here again. I came here with Karan last week. Agar (aaj) Karan yaha hote toh definitely vaat lag jaati."

On the other hand, one of the persons from the cafe told Times Now that the kids were running around and they can't allow that for their 'safety'. "If they had bumped into any waiter, the hot drinks or food could have spilled on them," the person stated.

Ankita and Karan tied the knot on May 3, 2015. And on December 20, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they have named Mehr. Ankita is the daughter of actors Abhay Bhargava and Kiran Bhargava. She has been a part of several TV shows like Sanjivani, Kesar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Dill Mill Gayye, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam and others.