 Karan Johar Refutes Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's Ego Clash Rumours: 'All Of Us Are A Bunch Of People Who...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Refutes Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's Ego Clash Rumours: 'All Of Us Are A Bunch Of People Who...'

Karan Johar Refutes Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's Ego Clash Rumours: 'All Of Us Are A Bunch Of People Who...'

Refuting speculation of any ego tussle, Karan Johar said in an interview that the dynamics between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are far from tense. Karan also credited both for contributing to his growth as a filmmaker

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar |

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has addressed swirling rumours of an alleged ego clash between actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, calling them unfounded and outdated. During one of his latest interviews, Karan, who has directed both the actors, clarified that there's no animosity between the two leading men.

Karan also credited both for contributing to his growth as a filmmaker.

"All of us are a bunch of people who are here to tell stories, make movies, learn from each other, imbibe from each other," he said during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"I've learnt so much from directing both Ranbir and Ranveer. I'm sure I may have minutely contributed to their thoughts. I know today I'm a better filmmaker because I've directed them they are wonderful actors," he praised them.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Read Also
'We've All Had Issues': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Let Bygones...
article-image

Refuting speculation of any ego tussle, Karan said that the dynamics between Ranbir and Ranveer are far from tense. "Everybody is very understanding of each other. There is no ego. This is all a very old-school way of looking at things I don't look at it that way, and I'm sure they don’t either."

Opening up about the camaraderie between the trio, Karan stated, "I remember after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranveer coming to my house and telling me his thoughts. It was wonderful. Then Ranbir gave me feedback on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I think we are all friends above anything else. We've hung-out with each other, we've chatted with each other, we talk shop but we also talk about our personal lives and feelings."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is busy with the shoot of Dhurandhar with Sanjay Dutt. The gritty action-thriller also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. It is directed by Aditya Dhar. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...