Karan Johar Refutes Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's Ego Clash Rumours: 'All Of Us Are A Bunch Of People Who...'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has addressed swirling rumours of an alleged ego clash between actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, calling them unfounded and outdated. During one of his latest interviews, Karan, who has directed both the actors, clarified that there's no animosity between the two leading men.

Karan also credited both for contributing to his growth as a filmmaker.

"All of us are a bunch of people who are here to tell stories, make movies, learn from each other, imbibe from each other," he said during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"I've learnt so much from directing both Ranbir and Ranveer. I'm sure I may have minutely contributed to their thoughts. I know today I'm a better filmmaker because I've directed them they are wonderful actors," he praised them.

Refuting speculation of any ego tussle, Karan said that the dynamics between Ranbir and Ranveer are far from tense. "Everybody is very understanding of each other. There is no ego. This is all a very old-school way of looking at things I don't look at it that way, and I'm sure they don’t either."

Opening up about the camaraderie between the trio, Karan stated, "I remember after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranveer coming to my house and telling me his thoughts. It was wonderful. Then Ranbir gave me feedback on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I think we are all friends above anything else. We've hung-out with each other, we've chatted with each other, we talk shop but we also talk about our personal lives and feelings."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is busy with the shoot of Dhurandhar with Sanjay Dutt. The gritty action-thriller also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. It is directed by Aditya Dhar. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.