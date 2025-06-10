'We've All Had Issues': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Let Bygones Be Bygones'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan's fallout was one of the biggest news back in 2021, and the former has now finally ended his silence on the matter and reconciling with the latter. Letting bygones be bygones, KJo said that they did have issues but they decided to put them behind and start afresh.

In 2021, Kartik grabbed eyeballs due to his exit from KJo's Dostana 2, and he was later termed unprofessional. However, in 2024, the two shocked movie-lovers as they announced their film together, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Opening up on the fallout and patch-up, KJo told Bollywood Hungama, "We internally discussed it, worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones. And Kartik is an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today who has a wide audience base, has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated, decided to come together. It was all kosher, all lovely."

He went on to say, "And I've had, he's had, we’ve all had our issues with each other. But it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. And I believe that within a family, sometimes there are complaints, but at the end of the day, you know, good people want to make good films and come together to create good content."

"As I said, we don't sweat the small stuff. We have the larger vision to look at," he added.

Kartik and KJo are now set to collaborate in two upcoming projects, and the shooting of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has already begun in Croatia. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

Besides, Kartik will be seen playing a shape-shifting snake in Nagzilla, which is also produced by KJo.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu's next in the pipeline, co-starring Sreeleela.