 'We've All Had Issues': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Let Bygones Be Bygones'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We've All Had Issues': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Let Bygones Be Bygones'

'We've All Had Issues': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Fallout With Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Let Bygones Be Bygones'

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan's fallout made headlines back in 2021, but they have now reconciled and have announced two projects together. Opening up on the feud, KJo said, "We let bygones be bygones. Kartik is an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today...We've all had our issues, but it's a tiny industry, which I call family."

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan's fallout was one of the biggest news back in 2021, and the former has now finally ended his silence on the matter and reconciling with the latter. Letting bygones be bygones, KJo said that they did have issues but they decided to put them behind and start afresh.

In 2021, Kartik grabbed eyeballs due to his exit from KJo's Dostana 2, and he was later termed unprofessional. However, in 2024, the two shocked movie-lovers as they announced their film together, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Opening up on the fallout and patch-up, KJo told Bollywood Hungama, "We internally discussed it, worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones. And Kartik is an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today who has a wide audience base, has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated, decided to come together. It was all kosher, all lovely."

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Cuts His Long Hair And Beard As He Starts Shooting For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu...
article-image

He went on to say, "And I've had, he's had, we’ve all had our issues with each other. But it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. And I believe that within a family, sometimes there are complaints, but at the end of the day, you know, good people want to make good films and come together to create good content."

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

"As I said, we don't sweat the small stuff. We have the larger vision to look at," he added.

Kartik and KJo are now set to collaborate in two upcoming projects, and the shooting of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has already begun in Croatia. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

Read Also
Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan Turns Icchadhari Naag For Karan Johar's Production Venture; All Set To...
article-image

Besides, Kartik will be seen playing a shape-shifting snake in Nagzilla, which is also produced by KJo.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu's next in the pipeline, co-starring Sreeleela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...