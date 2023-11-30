Karan Johar Charges ₹1 Crore To Host Rapid Fire at Kids' Birthday Parties, Reveals Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar at an event | File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and author Twinkle Khanna recently came together for the latter's the book launch event in Mumbai. Karan interviewed the former actress who opened up about her career as an author and getting a degree in creative writing in her 50s. The duo also poked fun at each other during the session and at one point, Twinkle made a shocking revelation about the filmmaker.

Karan said he considers himself a lot like Twinkle's husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, after the Mela actress stated he makes money by attending private events.

Karan asked Twinkle, "What would you prefer, bestselling author, or a critically acclaimed one with no sales at all?" To this, Twinkle replied, "I want to be Karan Johar with my own show, where I make so much money, and I also go to people’s birthday parties and they give me a crore for that."

Twinkle's reply left Karan shocked and speechless. Reportedly, he then said, "Are you speaking to my agency, by any chance? Are they divulging details they’re not supposed to? I’ve been invited to various events, including children’s birthday parties, to play rapid fire. And I’ve accepted that invite."

Twinkle replied, "That’s really good. My husband says he’ll go for anything, including mundans." Agreeing to Twinkle, Karan stated, "Your husband and I think alike."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle launched her book Welcome to Paradise on November 29 in Mumbai. The event was also graced by Akshay, Kiara Advani, Shabana Azmi, Dimple Kapadia and Vidya Balan.

Sharing photos from the book launch event, Twinkle wrote, "The book launch, early reviews and already soaring high on the bestseller chart. Can I just say ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ :) Thank you @karanjohar for always being by my side. A big shout out to @azmishabana18 @balanvidya @kiaraaliaadvani @apnabhidu My wonderful family and friends thank you for making this a spectacular evening. Missed you @chikisarkar.