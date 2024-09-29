Karan Johar Asks Shah Rukh Khan Who Will Be Next 'King of Romance', Actor's Response Wins Internet! (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to hosting the prestigious IIFA Awards after over a decade and he made sure to make it a night to remember for his fans. During the event, his co-host Karan Johar asked him about his retirement plans, and SRK once again proved with his response why he is known as the Badshah of Bollywood.

During a fun rapid fire segment, KJo questioned SRK about who will be "next King of romance" after the superstar retires. And to that, the Jawan actor replied, "Actually, romance will also retire along with me," evoking a thunderous cheer from the crowd.

He is so Back! The OG, The Witty, The Spectacular #ShahRukhKhan in his flavour😂🔥 #KJo: Who will be the next King Of Romance after you retire? #SRK: The romance will retire after me😎😉 #IIFA2024 pic.twitter.com/IVW4Y3CUWH — NJ (@Nilzrav) September 28, 2024

Even Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor were seen hooting and gushing over SRK's response.

During the rapid fire, KJo also asked SRK why does he not live in an apartment, to which the actor responded, "Kyuki mere upar koi ho he nahi sakta. I am the ceiling over everyone's heads."

When asked about the one tip he would like to give to the new generation of actors, SRK very cheekily replied, "Acting". He also poked fun at his flop films and said that when he developed a liking for cooking when his films weren't working at the box office, but now that he is back in the game, maybe his "competitors" should try their hand at cooking.

Read Also IIFA 2024 Full List Of Winners: From Shah Rukh Khan To Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Shah Rukh was honoured with the Best Actor award at IIFA 2024 for his film Jawan, which became the highest grossing Hindi film ever upon its release in September last year. The film earned over Rs 1000 crore, making him the only actor in Indian cinema to have two Rs 1000 crore films in the same year, the first one being Pathaan, which released in January last year.