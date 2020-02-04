Karan Johar announces new movie on Indian Army titled as 'Siachen Warriors'

New Delhi: Karan Johar on Monday took to social media to announce a new film -- Siachen Warrior -- which is produced by the filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The movie is a story of the brave warriors of the Indian army.

The ace filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to reveal the news about the upcoming movie.

"Glad to announce my dear friends #MahaveerJain, @NiteshTiwari22 & @AshiwnyIyer next monumental film #SiachenWarriors, an incredible story of the brave warriors of our Indian army. Directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty & Written by Piyush Gupta & Gautam ved," Karan tweeted.