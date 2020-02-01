Karan Johar’s announces release date multi-starrer historical-drama 'Takht'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's much-anticipated historical drama "Takht", starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor, will hit the theatres on December 24 next year. The movie, which also features Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.
Johar announced the release date of the film and shared the first teaser on Twitter. "Presenting 'Takht'. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit Roy.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021," the director tweeted on Saturday.
"Takht", which marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film.
As of late, Karan Johar has been conferred with the honourable Padma Shri by the Government of India this year to recognize his incredible accomplishments in the industry. Starting his career as a director within the late 1990s with a number of effective movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year in his kitty, the multi-tasker personality is a successful producer, TV personality and actor.
Karan Johar has recently revealed a spooky video of the upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. With a tinge of terror,Vickey Kaushal’s poster is encapsulated in the dark creating an eerie feeling of fear and dread. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ is set to release on February 21, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)