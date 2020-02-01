Karan Johar’s announces release date multi-starrer historical-drama 'Takht'

"Takht", which marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film.

As of late, Karan Johar has been conferred with the honourable Padma Shri by the Government of India this year to recognize his incredible accomplishments in the industry. Starting his career as a director within the late 1990s with a number of effective movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year in his kitty, the multi-tasker personality is a successful producer, TV personality and actor.

Karan Johar has recently revealed a spooky video of the upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. With a tinge of terror,Vickey Kaushal’s poster is encapsulated in the dark creating an eerie feeling of fear and dread. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ is set to release on February 21, 2020.