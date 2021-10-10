Kapil Sharma to sign a new movie soon?

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is expected to sign his third film as the lead. Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu in 2015 managed to grab eyeballs, but his second outing, Firangi, in 2017, was a box office dud. And Kapil has stayed away from the big screen since then. But according to a source, the actor is planning to sign a new movie.

“One cannot divulge the details on the project, but the makers are convinced that they want to do the film with Kapil. Dates of the actor are being worked out as his show is a long-running one and is also an important one from the channel’s perspective. How Kapil plans his time for the film is crucial to his signing it,” says the source.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST