Watch: Malaika Arora asks Kapil Sharma when did he find the time to make babies, latter thanks CID

The second season of 'India's Best Dancer' with the tagline 'Best Ka Next' is starting soon. The first season came in 2020 and now the show is back again with the next edition. The dance reality show will see Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis in the panel of judges.

Recently, the trio appeared as guests on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During their rendezvous Malaika asked Kapil, when did he have the time to make two kids despite a busy schedule.

She states, “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Yours is a daily show. You shoot all year. So, when do you find time for all this?”

Geeta explained “all this” which meant making babies.

“Haan chota chota (Yes, the tiny ones),” Malaika added.

Kapil came up with a witty reply and said, “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That's when I find time).”

For those unversed, Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. They had a daughter in December 2019 and a son in February 2021.

Meanwhile Malaika shared her excitement on being part of the second season. She was also there in the first season as well. "I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India's Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can't wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It's an enriching experience," she told IANS.

This time also like the first season there will be challenges for dancers at every step and 'Best Ka Next' will be the final test to determine the best dancers from the country. The digital auditions are already done and now the show is going to begin.

As Terence Lewis explained: "'India's Best Dancer' is back. This time even bigger and better. The contestants will have to push their limits to prove their mettle and own the title of 'India's Best Dancer'. I am looking forward to a fantastic season."

Geeta Kapur also shared her thoughts: "Now, the second season is back to identify and present talent in their 'ultimate best form' on the toughest dance platform."

'India's Best Dancer-2' will be starting on Sony Entertainment Television very soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Sonakshi punches Kapil Sharma after he takes a dig at Shatrughan Sinha in hilarious video

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:50 PM IST