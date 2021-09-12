Kapil Sharma reminds Kangana Ranaut she once called Twitter users 'velle' - check out her reply

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy show for the promotion of her recently released film 'Thalaivii'.

During the episode, the host showed her a throwback video her previous appearance on the show with Shahid Kapoor in 2017.

At that time, Kanagna had said that only those who are 'velle (idle)' use social media.

"Mujhe lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko,” she had said.

"You don't get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don't even know. Busy people go to work, are caught up in the difficulties that their lives throw at them. Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain (All these jobless people stay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and even got themselves caught up in legal cases)," she had said, pointing towards Kapil.

Cut to the latest episode of the show, Kangana could not help but laugh at her words and the irony of it all.

For those unversed, the actress joined Twitter last year and was permanently banned from the site for her controversial tweets.

Speaking about it, she said that her opinion about Twitter was right in 2017. She said that it was because of coronavirus lockdown that she joined Twitter and was thrown out as soon as the lockdown lifted.

Kangana also revealed that almost 200 cases were filed against her daily.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited magnum opus 'Thalaivii' released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Friday. Helmed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa.

Kangana will next be seen in 'Dhaakad', and 'Tejas' among other films.

