Kapil Sharma asks Kangana Ranaut 'itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui?' - check out actress' reaction

Actress Kangana Ranaut graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotion of her latest film 'Thalavii', which hit the theatres on Friday. During the episode, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma asked the 'Queen' about her controversies and left her in splits.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil is seen taking a hilarious jibe at Ranaut who was accorded Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Home Ministry last year.

"Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko," he joked.

The clip also shows Kapil asking the controversy queen,"Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It’s been a while since there’s been a controversy, how does it feel)?"

This leaves Kangana in splits.

In another portion of the video, Krushna Abhishek is seen slyly talking about demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's Khar office had faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led BMC after the actress' inflammatory comments about Mumbai triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling party - Shiv Sena.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranaut's much-awaited magnum opus 'Thalaivii' released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on Friday.

The movie marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Helmed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month, Kangana's 'Thalaivii' has set high hopes as the film's trailer managed to fuel the anticipation among audiences.

Post 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chehre', 'Thalaivii' would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:05 PM IST