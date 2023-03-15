Kapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'

Kapil Sharma | Photo from Instagram

Comedian Kapil Sharma is a popular name on Television and has been making us for a long time. The actor has often talked about his difficult journey from being a common person to rising as a celebrity.

The actor rose to popularity from ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ that aired in 2007 and went on to appear in several comedy shows. Currently, he is seen in his own founded ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which is popular among the Indian crowd. He is hosting the show since the year 2016.

Kapil, who is all set to appear in Nandita Das’s Zwigato, has been in the news for his reported net worth of Rs. 300 crores. The actor has finally reacted to it.

Kapil Sharma opens up on his reported net worth

Well, we all know that he earns a huge amount through award shows and comedy concerts where he performs. However, it wasn't the same as earlier and he also faced a major financial crisis when he was in a depression.

Talking about the same, Kapil told Aaj Tak, “Agar itna kamata hu, toh maine gawaya bhi bohot hai. Aap depression vale phase ki baat kar rahe them right? Mai sach bataun toh mujhe koi farq nahi padta mere pass kitna aata aur jata hai. Mujhe jo chahiye tha mere pass hai - ek ghar, gadi. Par meri soch aaj bhi kahin na kahin salary vali hi hai. Mai ab bhi koi mehengi chizen nahi kharidta. Meri wife ne mere liye lioya woh bilkul alag baat hai. Kyunki woh ache ghar se hain. Mere saath aisa nahi hai. Main chahunga ki mai aur bhi mehenga hota jaun.”

Kapil Sharma: Professional and Personal life

To those who are unaware, Kapil Sharma fought depression after his film 'Firangi' failed at the box office in the year 2017. After marrying his wife, Ginni Chatrath, he witnessed several good things in life.

The actor will soon appear in Nandita Das’ film which will depict the difficulties of an ordinary man in a post-pandemic period. It is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

