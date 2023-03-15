 Kapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'

Kapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'

Kapil Sharma answers people who point out his 300 crore net worth and also talks about his depression.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Kapil Sharma | Photo from Instagram

Comedian Kapil Sharma is a popular name on Television and has been making us for a long time. The actor has often talked about his difficult journey from being a common person to rising as a celebrity.

The actor rose to popularity from ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ that aired in 2007 and went on to appear in several comedy shows. Currently, he is seen in his own founded ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which is popular among the Indian crowd. He is hosting the show since the year 2016.

Kapil, who is all set to appear in Nandita Das’s Zwigato, has been in the news for his reported net worth of Rs. 300 crores. The actor has finally reacted to it.

Read Also
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Kapil Sharma and other celebs spotted in Mumbai
article-image

Kapil Sharma opens up on his reported net worth

Well, we all know that he earns a huge amount through award shows and comedy concerts where he performs. However, it wasn't the same as earlier and he also faced a major financial crisis when he was in a depression.

Talking about the same, Kapil told Aaj Tak, “Agar itna kamata hu, toh maine gawaya bhi bohot hai. Aap depression vale phase ki baat kar rahe them right? Mai sach bataun toh mujhe koi farq nahi padta mere pass kitna aata aur jata hai. Mujhe jo chahiye tha mere pass hai - ek ghar, gadi. Par meri soch aaj bhi kahin na kahin salary vali hi hai. Mai ab bhi koi mehengi chizen nahi kharidta. Meri wife ne mere liye lioya woh bilkul alag baat hai. Kyunki woh ache ghar se hain. Mere saath aisa nahi hai. Main chahunga ki mai aur bhi mehenga hota jaun.”

Read Also
Mumbai theatre owner ATTACKS Kapil Sharma, questions Akshay Kumar for appearing on comedian's show:...
article-image

Kapil Sharma: Professional and Personal life

To those who are unaware, Kapil Sharma fought depression after his film 'Firangi' failed at the box office in the year 2017. After marrying his wife, Ginni Chatrath, he witnessed several good things in life.

The actor will soon appear in Nandita Das’ film which will depict the difficulties of an ordinary man in a post-pandemic period. It is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

Read Also
Photos: Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple with wife Ginni and kids
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'

Kapil Sharma reacts to his ₹300 crore net worth: 'Maine gawaye bhi bahot hain'

Pakistanis react to Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment, call it 'problematic'

Pakistanis react to Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment, call it 'problematic'

Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati web series is exhaustingly crass

Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati web series is exhaustingly crass

In Pics: Alanna Panday's star-studded sangeet ceremony

In Pics: Alanna Panday's star-studded sangeet ceremony

Watch: Divya Agarwal asks Anurag Kashyap for work, says 'kaam mangungi, mujhe koi sharam nahi'

Watch: Divya Agarwal asks Anurag Kashyap for work, says 'kaam mangungi, mujhe koi sharam nahi'