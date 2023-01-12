Photos: Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple with wife Ginni and kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his family

Kapil gave a glimpse of his visit to the temple on social media

He shared a video on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into his journey from Mumbai to Amritsar

Kapil also enjoyed Chole Bhature on his trip to Amritsar

Both Kapil and Ginni can be seen enjoying Chole Bhature and Lassi at a hotel

Kapil also visited his university and met some of his teachers, friends and family members

The actor also interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them

