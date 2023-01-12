Photos: Supermodel Tatjana Patitz succumbs to cancer

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Tatjaan Patitz, who was touted to be the OG supermodel, passed away on Wednesday
According to reports, she succumbed to metastatic breast cancer
She was aged 56 at the time of her demise
Born in Germany and raised in Sweden, Patitz was the daughter of a travel journalist father and an Estonian dancer mother
Patitz shot to fame in the 1980s and reigned over the modelling industry in the 80s and 90s
She was one of the big five supermodels who appeared in the 1990 music video 'Freedom! '90' by George Michael
Patitz went on to become the face of some of the most famous magazines across the globe
She has walked the ramp for some of the most renowned designers
Tatjana is survived by her son Jonah
She was last known to have settled down in California
