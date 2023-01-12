Photos: Supermodel Tatjana Patitz succumbs to cancer

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023

Tatjaan Patitz, who was touted to be the OG supermodel, passed away on Wednesday

According to reports, she succumbed to metastatic breast cancer

She was aged 56 at the time of her demise

Born in Germany and raised in Sweden, Patitz was the daughter of a travel journalist father and an Estonian dancer mother

Patitz shot to fame in the 1980s and reigned over the modelling industry in the 80s and 90s

She was one of the big five supermodels who appeared in the 1990 music video 'Freedom! '90' by George Michael

Patitz went on to become the face of some of the most famous magazines across the globe

She has walked the ramp for some of the most renowned designers

Tatjana is survived by her son Jonah

She was last known to have settled down in California

