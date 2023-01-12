Shah Rukh Khan is 4th richest actor in world: Check out full list

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023

The list of the richest actors in the world is out and Jerry Seinfeld has topped it with a net worth of $1 billion

He is followed by Tyler Perry $1 billion net worth

With $800 million net worth, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ranks third in the list

Shah Rukh Khan, the only Indian to feature in the list, is the fourth richest actor in the world with $770 million net worth

Tom Cruise ranks fifth with $620 million

Next in line is Jackie Chan with $520 million

George Clooney is the seventh richest actor with $500 million net worth

Robert De Niro ended up eighth on the list with $500 million

