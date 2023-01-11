Shah Rukh Khan treats fans with his signature pose at Delhi event

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated the audience with his signature pose at an event in Delhi on Wednesday
The 'Pathaan' actor jetted off to the national capital to attend the event
SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani shared a picture of the actor moments before he went on stage
Several pictures of Shah Rukh from the event is doing the rounds on social media platforms
He looked dapper in a formal black suit
He completed his look with black sunglasses
Shah Rukh interacted with the audience present at the event and even treated them with his signature pose
On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
The film is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023
