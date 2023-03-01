Photos: Katrina Kaif, Kapil Sharma and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023

Several celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on March 1 as they stepped out for their personal and professional work

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Katrina Kaif was spotted in Bandra

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan got papped at Mumbai airport

Shahana Goswami stepped out for the trailer launch of Zwigato

Kapil Sharma was also seen at the trailer launch event of Zwigato in Mumbai

TV actor Mohsin Khan was spotted during the promotions of his upcoming song Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary inaugurated a store in Bandra

