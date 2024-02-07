 Kanye West Compares Himself To Legendary Elvis Presley After Being Unable To Host Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKanye West Compares Himself To Legendary Elvis Presley After Being Unable To Host Concert

Kanye West Compares Himself To Legendary Elvis Presley After Being Unable To Host Concert

Kanye seemingly was making a reference to Elvis being banned from gigs due to his provocative performances

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Rapper Kanye West while opening up about his struggles he has been facing when it comes to holding concerts and compared himself to legendary musician Elvis Presley. The rapper compared himself to Presley on social media for not being allowed to perform, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He uploaded a black-and-white photo featuring a message that read, "I HAVE NOT BEEN ALLOWED TO PERFORM IN A YEAR. FEELS LIKE THE ELVIS PRESLEY MOVIE."

He seemingly was making a reference to Elvis being banned from gigs due to his provocative performances.

Shortly after sharing the post, West appeared to have been contacted by many to offer him some help. He released screenshots of his text exchanges with a number of people, who assured him that they could help in booking venues, via Instagram Story. Upon learning that many have ran to help, the "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" spitter issued a follow-up statement on the same social media platform.

He penned, "Please reach out to Cara Lewis Group for all bookings -YE."

Read Also
Kanye West Replaces Teeth With ₹7 Crore James Bond-Inspired Titanium Dentures; See Photo
article-image

Earlier that same day, Kanye let out a video to talk about his struggles to book arenas for his shows. In the footage, he could be heard saying, "We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it's anyone that can help with this. It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year."

The "Flashing Lights" rapper said, "And when I call, people say there's no avails for me and you know why that is," while seemingly referring to his controversial remarks. "So if there's anybody out there that can help with this, please do," he concluded

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Blessed With A Baby Boy: 'For We Have Become One'

12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Blessed With A Baby Boy: 'For We Have Become One'

Veteran Actress Kasammal's Son Arrested For Beating Her To Death In Tamil Nadu

Veteran Actress Kasammal's Son Arrested For Beating Her To Death In Tamil Nadu

Kanye West Compares Himself To Legendary Elvis Presley After Being Unable To Host Concert

Kanye West Compares Himself To Legendary Elvis Presley After Being Unable To Host Concert

Poonam Pandey NOT Considered Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign Ambassador, Clarifies Health...

Poonam Pandey NOT Considered Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign Ambassador, Clarifies Health...

Anupam Kher On His Bollywood Journey: 'Came To Mumbai With ₹37, Now We're Talking About My 540th...

Anupam Kher On His Bollywood Journey: 'Came To Mumbai With ₹37, Now We're Talking About My 540th...