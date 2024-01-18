 Kanye West Replaces Teeth With ₹7 Crore James Bond-Inspired Titanium Dentures; See Photo
Kanye's new mouthpiece was done by doctor Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills alongside Naoki Hayashi, a Master Dental Technician

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Rapper Kanye West posted a photo of his new teeth on his social media. His new bling is a titanium set of dentures that is completely unique for the Stronger rapper's mouth and is rumoured to cost $850,000.

The next photo was a screenshot of a Google search for 'Jaws', the famous James Bond villain, who appeared in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' and 'Moonraker', reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

This Instagram post is apparently Kanye's way of comparing himself to the famous baddie. Kanye's new mouthpiece was done by doctor Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills alongside Naoki Hayashi, a Master Dental Technician.

Connelly spoke to the Daily Mail about working with the controversial rapper. "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process," he said.

"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic".

As per Mirror.co.uk, this isn't the first time that Kanye has tampered with his teeth.

In 2010 the rapper went on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and told the host that he replaced his entire bottom row of teeth. "It's not a grill?" A surprised Ellen asked. Kanye replied: "It's really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth." He added: "I guess there's just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do".

