Kantara Chapter 1 FIRST Look Teaser: Rishab Shetty Promises Intense & Divine Cinematic Experience (WATCH)

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 unveiled the intriguing first look teaser of the much-awaited film on Monday (November 27). The teaser video promising an intense and divine cinematic experience.

It showcases an ominous yet captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and gives a glimpse into the visionary world created by the makers. It sets the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue.

The soulful music of Kantara also makes a return in the new movie's teaser video. The clip concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.

Check out the video here:

Kantara was released on September 30 and received a great response from the audience for its storyline and visuals. It also emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022, making Rishab Shetty one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

With Kantara Chapter 1 in the works, Rishab Shetty is all set to continue his legacy of portraying the rich culture and traditions of Karnataka through his films.