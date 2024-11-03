 Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State

Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad passed away recently at the age of 52 in his Bengaluru apartment. According to police reports, he is suspected to have died by suicide due to financial difficulties. His neighbours alerted the police after detecting a foul odor coming from his apartment. Upon investigation, authorities found the decomposed body of the director hanging from the ceiling.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic loss, Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad passed away recently at the age of 52 in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru. According to the police, he is suspected to have died by suicide due to financial issues.

According to Asianet News, Guruprasad's neighbours informed police after detecting a foul odor from his apartment. Upon investigation, the decomposed body of the director was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment, indicating that he may have taken his life several days earlier.

article-image

He is survived by two daughters and his wife.

He had reportedly faced financial losses and borrowed money from others. Reports further state that the failure of his recent Kannada film Ranganayaka played a role in his tragic decision.

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State

According to the director's apartment resident Jayaram, who spoke to the media, he informed that he saw him last 4 days ago. He mentioned that Guruprasad had been living alone in the apartment for a year. After divorcing his first wife, Guruprasad recently married another woman.

In 2023, Guruprasad was arrested in a cheque-bounce case.

On the work front, Guruprasad made his debut as a director in 2006 with the Kannada film Mata. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Jaggesh, Vaijanath Biradar, Mandya Ramesh, and others, with the director himself making a cameo appearance.

He had also participated in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 2, where he entered as a wildcard contestant

article-image

His 2009 film Eddelu Manjunatha won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay. The black comedy film also starred Jaggesh and Yagna Shetty, and Tabla Nani, among others.

Before his passing, Guruprasad was working on his latest project, Adema, which was currently under production.

