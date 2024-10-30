 Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected
Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Renowned film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his apartment in Kochi, Kerala, in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was last spotted with Suriya and Bobby Deol at the audio launch event of the upcoming film, Kanguva, in Chennai on October 27, Sunday. The incident is suspected to be suicide, local cops said.

Sachin T
Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Nishad Yusuf with Bobby Deol and Suriya

Renowned film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his apartment in Kochi, Kerala, in the wee hours of Wednesday. His residence is located at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. The editor was last known to be working in the films, Kanguva and Suriya 45.

He was 43 at the time of his demise.

As per the local cops, Yusuf was found dead in his apartment around 2 am. The incident is suspected to be a suicide, however, the police have not shared the details of the final post mortem report yet.

The news of Yusuf's death was confirmed by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union on Wednesday morning. The organisation penned a note on social media, which read, "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors’ Union."

Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away...
Nishad was spotted at the grand audio launch of Kanguva on October 27, Sunday, in Chennai, where he was all smiles as he posed with Suriya, Bobby Deol and other members who are part of the film's crew. He even shared multiple photos from the event on social media.

Nishad is survived by his wife, and two children -- a son and a daughter.

Yusuf was one of the most sought after film editors in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, and he even won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for the 2022 film, Thallumaala.

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest
His other notable works include Chaaver, Unda, Saudi Vellakka, One, Operation Java, Bazooka, and an untitled film starring Suriya.

