 Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, four months after he was arrested in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case. The actor was granted interim bail on medical grounds. Darshan had sought interim bail to undergo a spine surgery and after examining the actor's medical reports, the court granted him the relief.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, four months after he was arrested in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case. The actor was granted six weeks interim bail on medical grounds.

Darshan had sought interim bail to undergo a spine surgery and after examining the actor's medical reports, the court granted him the relief.

Darshan is the primary accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

On October 21, Darshan was taken to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka, after complaining of back pain, and it was then that doctors advised him to undergo a spine surgery. Despite heavy security, the actor was mobbed by his fans as he stepped out of the police vehicle outside the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
Read Also
PHOTO: Fan Dresses Up As Teddy Bear To Meet Murder-Accused Darshan In Karnataka Jail
article-image

Earlier, a trial court had denied bail to Darshan stating that he might tamper with the evidence and witnesses. The statement was made about the allegation that Darshan had paid money to destroy the evidence in the murder of Renukaswamy.

Darshan earlier confessed to torturing Renukaswamy. According to the 3,991-page chargesheet, Darshan told the cops that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck. He also admitted that he asked a bunch of his own fans to kidnap Renukaswamy and "teach him a lesson".

Read Also
Darshan Complains Of Murdered Renukaswamy Haunting Him In Dreams, Actor Unable To Sleep Out Of Fear...
article-image

It all began when Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Pavithra Gowda, allegedly sent lewd messages to the actress, which enraged Darshan, who was Gowda's live-in partner. Renukaswamy's mangled body was found in a drain in Bengaluru on June 8.

While Darshan has now been granted bail, Gowda continues to remain in jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

'I Love You Annie': Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Make Relationship Official As Call Me Bae Actress...

'I Love You Annie': Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Make Relationship Official As Call Me Bae Actress...

Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Once Again, Man Demands ₹2 Crore

Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Once Again, Man Demands ₹2 Crore

‘Stop Dragging Us’: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly SLAMS Karan Veer Mehra For Bringing Up...

‘Stop Dragging Us’: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly SLAMS Karan Veer Mehra For Bringing Up...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting...