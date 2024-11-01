India's Ace Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63 Days After Grand Return To Runway Following Health Scare

Rohit Bal, one of India’s biggest fashion designers passed away on Friday, November 1, at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend," wrote FDCI.

Recently, at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, Bal made his grand comeback nearly 10 months after his health scare and presented his latest collection. Ananya Panday turned showstopper for him, who showcased the clothing line Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe.

In 2023, he faced a severe health crisis and was admitted at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region (NCR). He was allegedly diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

However, weeks after he was discharged, he shared a health updates with his fans, stating, "I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.

"Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage," he concluded.

In February 2010, Bal underwent an emergency angioplasty following a heart attack.

Born in Srinagar, Rohit started his career in 1986.