Ananya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Instagram

Ananya Panday walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rohit Bal at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. The actress is stealing the internet's attention in the black lehenga she donned. It looked more of a rosy affair than a runway look. She walked gracefully and looked stunning. Let's decode her look.

Ananya's regal black lehenga

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress walked the ramp in a statement piece from Rohit Bal's collection. The designer dressed the actor in a black lehenga set with rose embroidery, a tiny choli, a cropped cape jacket, and a matching A-line lehenga. The outfit was velvet material and radiated a floral and festive look. The red rose designs on the black lehenga blended too well, giving the outfit a subtle, classy, authentic look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More about Ananya's look

The blouse has a plunging neckline, a super-short hem that shows the midriff, and golden zardosi embroidery. She added a matching cape jacket with a high neckline, an open front, and gold embroidered edges. The A-line lehenga skirt had detailed gold zardosi work and, sequin embellishments. The cape jacket had a large red woven on a side that added the glam to it. The lehenga was mid-waist with a floor-length hem.

Ananya completed the look with gold statement earrings, rings, and a bracelet. For makeup, she went with dark brows, black nail polish, pink eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip, blush-tinted cheeks, and her glowing skin radiated on the ramp. She styled her hair in a messy bun.

Rohit Bal's Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week says Rohit Bal’s new collection is a "poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation." On Instagram, they praised it, writing, "With roses as the centerpiece, each garment unveils a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis."