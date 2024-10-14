 Ananya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAnanya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rohit Bal at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

Ananya Panday walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rohit Bal at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. The actress is stealing the internet's attention in the black lehenga she donned. It looked more of a rosy affair than a runway look. She walked gracefully and looked stunning. Let's decode her look.

Ananya's regal black lehenga

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress walked the ramp in a statement piece from Rohit Bal's collection. The designer dressed the actor in a black lehenga set with rose embroidery, a tiny choli, a cropped cape jacket, and a matching A-line lehenga. The outfit was velvet material and radiated a floral and festive look. The red rose designs on the black lehenga blended too well, giving the outfit a subtle, classy, authentic look.

More about Ananya's look

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City

The blouse has a plunging neckline, a super-short hem that shows the midriff, and golden zardosi embroidery. She added a matching cape jacket with a high neckline, an open front, and gold embroidered edges. The A-line lehenga skirt had detailed gold zardosi work and, sequin embellishments. The cape jacket had a large red woven on a side that added the glam to it. The lehenga was mid-waist with a floor-length hem.

Ananya completed the look with gold statement earrings, rings, and a bracelet. For makeup, she went with dark brows, black nail polish, pink eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip, blush-tinted cheeks, and her glowing skin radiated on the ramp. She styled her hair in a messy bun.

Rohit Bal's Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week says Rohit Bal’s new collection is a "poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation." On Instagram, they praised it, writing, "With roses as the centerpiece, each garment unveils a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On...

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On...

Ananya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday Turned Muse For Rohit Bal In A Rosy Ensemble At Lakme Fashion Week

Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria & Other Bollywood Stars Take Centre Stage At LFW Grand...

Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria & Other Bollywood Stars Take Centre Stage At LFW Grand...

From Ramayan To Mahabharat: Puneet Issar’s ‘Epic’ Journey On Stage

From Ramayan To Mahabharat: Puneet Issar’s ‘Epic’ Journey On Stage

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles As Kalki's Showstopper In Dreamy Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week