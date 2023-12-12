Designer Rohit Bal Shares Health Update After Being On Ventilator Support, Expresses Gratitude For 'Love & Prayers' | Photo Via Instagram

Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal was critical and on ventilator support. On November 23, he was admitted at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region (NCR) a few days ago and was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

On Tuesday, December 2, Rohit issued an official statement on Instagram and shared a health update. He wrote, "I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.

"Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage," he wrote.

Rohit Bal is known for his flamboyant couture. In 2010, he had suffered a massive heart attack and had undergone an angioplasty.

Talking about Bal's health, Dr Praveen Chandra at the hospital said, "It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta as they know his medical history. He is on life support in ICU but we are hoping that he will recover."