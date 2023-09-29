Kannada Actors Dhruva Sarja, Darshan, Prem Support Karnataka 'Bandh' Amid Cauvery Dispute (WATCH)

The Kannada film industry on Friday joined the bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu with actors, producers, directors and technicians staging a sit-in demonstration here.

Actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, 'Duniya' Vijay and Dhruva Sarja were among those who took part in the protest held near Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced support to the day-long bandh after a meeting. Theatres across the state have cancelled the shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the shut-down.

